Signature collection campaign begins for official registration of the name "Kobani"

According to Kurdistan Press, "Mohammad Mohammad", the director of the Kobani district, announced that a signature collection campaign will begin on Tuesday with the aim of recognizing the name "Kobani" in official Syrian government documents and returning the Kurdish names of villages in this region.“Mohammad Mohammed,” the district administrator of Kobani, told Rudaw that the Kobani district administration supports the campaign and will submit the signatures to the Aleppo governorate for legal procedures after collecting them.

Explaining the legal process of this action, the Kobani district administrator said that after the signatures are approved at the local level, the file will be sent to the Aleppo governorate, and if the governor agrees, the request will be referred to the Syrian Ministry of Local Administration and Environment, so that the ministry can make the final decision on the official registration of the name Kobani after reviewing and consulting.

Emphasizing the importance of preserving the historical and cultural identity of the region, Mohammed Mohammed said: “I would like the name Kobani to be registered and preserved in official government documents, because Kobani is a special name and part of the identity and history of this region.»

He also called for the return of the original, Kurdish names of the villages in Kobani, adding: “We want all the names of the villages in Kobani to return to their Kurdish names in government documents, not the names that were changed during the Baath regime.”

The Kobani district administrator, noting the widespread support for this demand, stated: “No one is against the name Kobani, not even the governor of Aleppo. We are all proud of the name Kobani, and this name is in the hearts of all of us.”

Currently, the name of the city is still registered in official Syrian government documents as “Ayn al-Arab,” a name that replaced the Kurdish name “Kobani” during the Baath Party regime. During the same period, the names of many Kurdish cities, districts, and villages in Syria were also changed to Arabic names.