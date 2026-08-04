Extensive operation against Turkish citizenship network; many properties confiscated

According to Kurdistan Press, Turkish Justice Minister Akin Gurlek announced that the operation was carried out with a focus on Istanbul and within the framework of an investigation into the activities of an organized network.According to Görlek, the network members are accused of using fake expert reports to show low-value properties as more expensive than their real value and providing conditions for obtaining Turkish citizenship for foreigners through formal transactions.

The investigation was carried out in coordination with the Organized Crime Investigation Office of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office and the Anti-Smuggling and Border Crossings Department of the city's police.

Claims of preventing the entry of 2.5 billion liras into Turkey

The Turkish Justice Minister said that as a result of these activities, approximately 2.5 billion liras that should have entered the country were not transferred and instead, unreal financial flows were recorded.

He also claimed that the network received huge sums of money from foreigners in exchange for providing the conditions for obtaining citizenship.According to information provided by the Ministry of Justice, the prosecutor's office has issued arrest warrants for 90 suspects, and 72 people have been arrested in Istanbul and 15 other provinces so far. The operation to find the remaining suspects is ongoing.

Seizure of over 1,000 properties, appointment of guardians for seven companies

During the investigation, seven companies were seized and a judicial guardian was appointed to manage them. Judicial authorities also ordered the seizure of 1,045 properties, a hotel in Bodrum, 15 motor vehicles, a yacht and 10 bank accounts.

Görlek announced that administrative investigations have been launched to revoke the citizenship of those who allegedly obtained Turkish citizenship using this method.

The judicial investigation is ongoing and the charges against the detainees must be examined and proven in the judicial process.