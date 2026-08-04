The status of PKK members and managers will be separated in the new law

According to Kurdistan Press, Bulent Turan spoke about the process known as "Turkey without terrorism" at the expanded meeting of the Justice and Development Party Provincial Council held at the Cappadocia Culture and Arts Center.

Turan announced that the parliamentary stages of this process will continue first in the relevant commission and then in the General Assembly of the Parliament, and the government will take a cautious step in this direction.He said: "We will not take any action that will upset the families of the victims, the veterans and our people; but we consider it our duty to end the activities of this organization, prevent the repetition of pain and eliminate the discriminatory view between different regions of the country."

Regarding the content of the law under preparation, the Turkish Deputy Interior Minister added: "We will approve this law. What will be the status of the organization's senior managers, how will those who have committed crimes be punished, and how will those who have not participated in any crime and were only members of the organization be assigned tasks, all of which will be examined in parliament."

Stating that this process should proceed with the participation of society, Turan said: "86 million people, shoulder to shoulder, will build a Turkey without terror together.»

He concluded by describing the Justice and Development Party as a “great movement” and said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was guiding the party’s political path.