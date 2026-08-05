Behind the scenes of the negotiations on the "Framework Law"; Will the 10-article text be approved by Monday?

According to Kurdistan Press, after the meetings of the İmralı Democratic Party delegation with Abdullah Öcalan on July 20 and August 2, the talks on the "Framework Law" of the peace process and democratic society have accelerated.According to a report published by Mesopotamia, a media outlet close to the party, one of the main topics of the recent meetings in Imrali was the content of the law and its role in providing a legal framework for the new phase. In its latest statement, the Imrali delegation made Öcalan’s views known to the public.

In his message, Öcalan described the expected law as “the key to unlocking the path of the process” and the beginning of an important step, and stated that “a thousand-kilometer journey begins with a single step,” calling for the acceptance of responsibility by various social groups.

The draft law, titled “Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration,” is expected to be submitted to the Turkish parliament on August 6. According to unofficial information, plans are underway to pass it over the weekend or by Monday, August 10 at the latest.The details released have not yet been officially confirmed by the negotiating parties or the parliament presidency, and the final text may change before being presented to parliament.

Delegations from the AKP and the AKP met yesterday to review the latest status of the “Framework Law,” according to sources close to the negotiations.

The AKP delegation is said to have asked the AKP to be among the signatories when the draft law is presented to parliament.

The ruling party representatives also said they would invite other parties to sign the proposal. They said the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) would sign the text, but the participation of other parties was not yet certain.The Democrat Party board responded by saying that it was aware of the request for signature, but the final decision would be announced after the matter was reviewed by the party’s decision-making bodies.

After this meeting, the Democrat Party Central Executive Board decided in an extraordinary meeting that the party’s co-chairs, members of the İmralı board, and a number of its directors and parliamentary representatives would sign the proposed law after reviewing the text.

Draft consisting of 10 articles

According to unofficial information, the draft “Framework Law” consists of 10 articles. It is said that its main articles are consistent with the axes previously provided to the Democrat Party board, and some of the party’s objections and suggestions were also taken into account in drafting the text.

Last week, reports emerged about a disagreement between the two parties over the Justice and Development Party’s approach to the draft.Sources close to the negotiations say that efforts were made to resolve some of the differences in the recent meeting; however, some issues have not yet been finalized.

Dispute over the word “terrorism”

One of the issues of dispute is the use of the word “terrorism” in the text of the law. The AKP delegation has demanded the complete removal of this word from the draft.

The AKP delegation is said to have responded by announcing that the word “terrorism” will remain in Articles 1 and 2, but that only the phrase “organization / group” will be used in subsequent articles.

The AKP believes that the language of the law should be consistent with the nature of the peace process and distance itself from terms that could lead to the reproduction of security language.

“Handing over weapons” or “laying aside and eliminating weapons”

Another topic of discussion was how to describe the end of armed activity in the “purpose and scope” section of the law.According to published information, the AKP delegation has once again proposed using the phrase “destruction or abandonment of weapons” instead of the phrase “delivery of weapons.”

The AKP delegation is said to have registered this proposal for reconsideration, but has not yet made a final decision on its acceptance.

What crimes will be excluded from the law?

The scope of crimes and acts that will be excluded from the benefits of the law was also one of the issues raised in the negotiations.

According to unofficial reports, “premeditated murder” and crimes committed before 2005 that are punishable by life imprisonment or aggravated life imprisonment may be included in the list of cases excluded from the law.

The way this article is written and the exact determination of those who will be included or excluded has not yet been officially published; therefore, its details are not certain until the final text is published.Formation of a Peace Council and at least three subcommittees

The meeting also discussed the establishment of institutions to monitor the implementation of the law and manage the next stages of the process.

The AKP delegation is said to have announced that even if the name “Peace and Politicization Council” is not explicitly mentioned in the text of the law, this council will be established at the same time as the law is implemented.

According to available information, the establishment of at least three subcommittees is also planned. One of these committees is to examine claims related to the past and legal issues, and another committee will address the social and economic conditions of people who return to Turkey within the framework of the process.

Sources close to the negotiations say that the AKP does not intend to announce the details of these councils before their official establishment, as it is concerned that premature publication of information will create negative publicity against the process.Request to ensure women’s participation

The AKP delegation has also proposed adding the phrase “women’s representation in these committees will be respected” to the article on subcommittees.

The AKP delegation is said to have also registered this request for consideration. It is not yet clear whether the guarantee of women’s participation will be included in the final text of the law or its implementing regulations.

Dispute over the political preamble of the law

The AKP has proposed adding a preamble to the law that would introduce it as the “initial law” or “mother law” of the process; a law that would be the first stage of a broader set of regulations for the democratization of Turkey.

According to sources close to the talks, the AKP delegation agreed with this assessment, but suggested that such an explanation be included in the justification and reasons for the proposal, rather than in the text of the law’s articles.How is the Parliamentary Oversight Commission formed?

The negotiations also raised the issue of establishing a “Parliamentary Oversight Commission”.

According to the proposal under discussion, this commission should be formed by the Presidency of the Turkish Parliament, and the number and composition of its members should be determined by the Presidency.

As the deadline for submitting the draft approaches, negotiations are continuing on the last differences. The official text of the law and the exact scope of its provisions will only be clear after the proposal is registered in Parliament.