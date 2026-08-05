Demirtaş and Öcalan should be released

According to Kurdpress, Devlet Bahçeli, the chairman of the National Movement Party (MHP), commented on the peace and democratic society process and the developments related to the “Framework Law” in an interview with Sinan Burhan, editor-in-chief of the Mellat News Agency.

Expressing his satisfaction with the signing of the proposed law, Bahçeli said: “May the signature we placed on the Framework Law be blessed and auspicious. With this signature, our thousand-year-old brotherhood was once again recorded.Turks and Kurds, and all people, regardless of their language and identity, won.”

He claimed that 86 million Turkish citizens and the people of the Middle East would benefit from this process and that the first step had been taken to neutralize what he called “global projects.”

The leader of the National Movement Party added: “This is a state project. The parliament has taken the necessary initiative in this regard and the government is taking the necessary measures. We will all follow this process together.”

Reiterating the call for “right to hope” for Öcalan

Bahçeli continued by repeating his previous position on Abdullah Öcalan, Selahattin Demirtaş and the dismissed mayors.

Regarding his relationship with Selahattin Demirtaş, former co-chair of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), he said: “I have not met Selahattin Demirtaş; but I am in regular contact with him through his lawyers and I ask about his well-being.He also sends his greetings to me. We have good relations.”

Bahçeli added that he would also inquire about Demirtaş’s possible demands and needs through his lawyers, and recalled that he had previously worked with Demirtaş in the Turkish parliament.

The MHP leader then said: “I will continue to repeat the same words; Selahattin Demirtaş should go home, the “Ahmets”* should go to their responsibilities, and Öcalan should have his right to hope. Turkey should achieve peace. Our goal is to establish peace in Turkey and the region.”

*The phrase “Ahmets” in Bahçeli’s words refers to Ahmet Türk and Ahmet Özer, two dismissed Kurdish mayors. The “right to hope” is also a legal principle that recognizes the possibility of life imprisonment for those sentenced to life imprisonment to be considered for release after a certain period of time.