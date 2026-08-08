According to Kurdistan Press, Erbil Police issued a statement announcing that following the injury of a person named Mokri Hussein Yazdanpanah on August 3, 2026, the investigation teams of this institution, in coordination with the Erbil Criminal Evidence Investigation Department, immediately began investigating the dimensions of this incident.

According to the statement, the initial results of the investigation show that this incident was not a terrorist act.

Erbil Police also emphasized that the investigation into this incident is continuing in accordance with legal procedures and regulations.Mukari Hossein Yazdanpanah is the son of Hossein Yazdanpanah, the head of an armed group called the Freedom of Kurdistan (Pak), an armed party opposed to the Islamic Republic of Iran and active in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Erbil Police: Shooting of Kurdish Youth Was Not a Terrorist Act

Iraq and Kurdistan Region Service- Erbil Police announced that the initial results of the investigation into the injury of a person named Mokri Hussein Yazdanpanah show that this incident was not a terrorist act and that the investigation into its dimensions is still ongoing.

According to Kurdistan Press, Erbil Police issued a statement announcing that following the injury of a person named Mokri Hussein Yazdanpanah on August 3, 2026, the investigation teams of this institution, in coordination with the Erbil Criminal Evidence Investigation Department, immediately began investigating the dimensions of this incident.

According to the statement, the initial results of the investigation show that this incident was not a terrorist act.

Erbil Police also emphasized that the investigation into this incident is continuing in accordance with legal procedures and regulations.Mukari Hossein Yazdanpanah is the son of Hossein Yazdanpanah, the head of an armed group called the Freedom of Kurdistan (Pak), an armed party opposed to the Islamic Republic of Iran and active in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.