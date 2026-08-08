New issue of Kurdish illustrated magazine "Bajar" published

According to KurdPress, the Metropolitan Municipality of Amet published the July and August issues of the illustrated magazine "Bajar" (meaning city) in Kurdish and in the Kurmanji and Zazaki dialects.

This magazine is published digitally every two months and aims to strengthen and expand the culture of reading in the mother tongue.

In the new issue of "Bajar", the life and artistic activities of Ayesha Shan, a famous Kurdish singer, are narrated and "Ken Parker", one of the famous characters in the world of illustrated stories, is introduced. The characters "Keku" and "Detectives of Narrow Alleys; Zilkif" are also present in this issue with new adventures.Those interested can read all issues of "Bajar" magazine for free at bajar.tr