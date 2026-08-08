56 women killed in Turkey in July

According to Kurdistan Press, the "We Will Stop Femicide" Platform (KCDP) published its July report on femicide in Turkey.

According to the report, 25 women were killed in Turkey during this month and 31 others died suspiciously.

Four women were killed for making decisions about their lives, three women on allegations related to economic issues and one woman on the pretext of "making noise at home". The cause of the murder of the other 17 women is unknown.Most women killed by their husbands

Of the 25 women murdered, 11 were killed by their husbands and three by men they were having an affair with.

Two women were also killed by ex-husbands, two by ex-partners, two by relatives and two by acquaintances. The father, son and brother of the victims were also responsible for the murder of one woman each.

Home, the place of murder for more than half of the victims

According to the report, 13 women were killed in their homes, five in the street, two in an abandoned place and one in an empty field. The place of murder of the other four women was not known.

Of the total victims, 14 women were killed with firearms, six with knives and three by strangulation. Two other women died from injuries.The “We Will Stop Femicide” platform also announced that 31 women died in July under suspicious circumstances and the manner of their deaths is still unclear.

It should be noted that the “We Will Stop Femicide” platform only reports on the murders of women whose deaths have been reported in the media, so many deaths that have not been reported in the media remain unreported and do not reflect the depth of violence against women in Turkey.