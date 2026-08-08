Pending cases will be resolved according to the constitution

According to KurdPress, the Iraqi Prime Minister's Information Office issued a statement announcing that Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Zaidi welcomed and met with Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

During the meeting, the latest political, economic and security developments in Iraq were reviewed, and the two sides emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation and coordination between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government to consolidate stability, confront challenges, and ensure the interests of all Iraqi citizens.Ali Zaidi also emphasized the Iraqi government's commitment to resolving all pending cases in accordance with the constitution and laws of the country, and said that this approach is pursued in order to preserve the unity and sovereignty of Iraq and strengthen national participation.

Nechirvan Barzani also emphasized the need for continued dialogue and coordination between all national parties and announced the Kurdistan Regional Government's support for the federal government's efforts to strengthen stability, develop the country, and expand cooperation in order to secure the supreme interests of Iraq.