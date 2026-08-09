Vice President of the Bundestag Calls for Amnesty for Kurdish Activists in Germany

According to the KurdPress news agency, "Bodo Ramlo", a politician of the German Left Party and Vice President of the Bundestag or the German Parliament, referring to the recent developments in the peace process between the Turkish government and the PKK, called on the German federal government to provide diplomatic support for this process and to take action to amnesty Kurdish activists in Germany.

In an interview with the Rheinische Post newspaper, Ramlo said that the peace process framework law presented to the Turkish parliament has opened new paths to achieving peace and is a response to the voluntary dissolution of the PKK last year.He added: “The German federal government should support this process diplomatically and now, as Turkey intends, implement broad and rapid amnesty measures for Kurdish activists in Germany.”

The Bundestag vice president emphasized that amnesty could mean the government refraining from prosecuting or punishing certain crimes and that, in his view, such a measure would be “a tangible contribution to peace in the region and to guaranteeing the rights and interests of the Kurds.”

These comments came after Turkey’s Justice and Development Party submitted a draft law called the Framework Law for the Peace Process to the country’s parliament. One of the goals of the bill is to pave the way for the return of PKK members to civilian life and to create a legal framework for the release of some convicted members of the group.Ramlu also welcomed the Turkish government's readiness to take practical steps towards peace with the Kurds, saying that this development once again demonstrates the determination of the Kurdish community in Turkey to achieve democratic change and end the country's violent past.

The position of the Bundestag Vice President shows that the peace process between Turkey and the Kurds is being planned at a level beyond Turkey's borders, and the issue of how European countries deal with Kurdish activists could also become one of the focal points of the discussion on foreign support for this process.