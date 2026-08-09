The best time to reach an agreement is the current situation

"According to Kurd Press, in the second part of the President's press conference with reporters, Dr. Pezeshkiyan, in response to a question from a Fars News Agency reporter regarding the government's approach to strengthening interactions with neighboring countries, explained the government's approach in the field of regional cooperation and neighborhood diplomacy and stated: "Regarding regional cooperation, we are simultaneously following several paths and various measures are being taken in this regard."

Referring to the positions of the countries of the region during the 12-day war, the President added: "During the war, especially during the 12-day war, all the countries of the region condemned Israel and the United States. This was not an easy matter, because in the past we rarely witnessed such a clear and official stance from the countries of the region against them.Dr. Pezeshkiyan, referring to some of the security consequences of Iran's response to attacks carried out from the territory of regional countries, stated: "Of course, the actions that took place during the Ramadan War somewhat complicated the situation, because we responded to American bases in different regions, and these bases were located on the territory of other countries. It is natural that these countries would be affected by this issue."

The President, emphasizing that Iran's response was within the framework of defending the security and territorial integrity of the country, stated: "We have explained this issue many times. Our country was attacked from bases located on the territory of these countries. We could not allow Iran to be attacked from the territory of a country and we did not react. Therefore, it was necessary to respond to prevent the repetition of such actions."Despite these complications, Dr. Pezeshkiyan assessed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s relations with regional countries as improving and said: “Despite these issues, our relations with regional countries are improving.”

Referring to the cooperation of neighboring countries in wartime, the President stated: “Pakistan is now cooperating with all its might. Afghanistan is also cooperating very well. Turkmenistan is cooperating well, Russia and Iraq have also helped us well. In the case of Azerbaijan, despite some political issues, dialogue and interaction have continued.”

Emphasizing the role of regional diplomacy in reducing the effects of the siege and restrictions caused by the war, Dr. Pezeshkiyan noted: “If this trend did not exist in regional diplomacy, one must ask where the supplies and facilities that are available to the country today would have come from.”

The President stated that the government will continue to follow the path of understanding if an atmosphere of trust is created, and added: "The whole point is that we are determined, God willing, to base the same memorandum of understanding on it; provided that America stops the atmosphere of distrust it has created and an atmosphere of trust is formed. America is truly unreliable for us, but in any case, if we can make some progress on the path and resolve the issue, we are trying to achieve it."