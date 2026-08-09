America has lost in the regional war and is gradually retreating

According to KurdPress, Mohammad Haji Mahmoud, Secretary General of the Social Democratic Party of Kurdistan, held a military maneuver in Gulkhaneh to coincide with the anniversary of the founding of the party.At a press conference held on this occasion, Mohammad Haji Mahmoud criticized US policies in the region and said: “America has come 11,000 kilometers and started a war in this region.”

He added: “America has lost this war and is gradually retreating and will leave the region.”

The Secretary General of the Social Democratic Party of Kurdistan, referring to the change in US demands in the region, stated: “Before, America wanted uranium, now it wants Hormuz; once it wanted Hormuz, now it wants dialogue.”

Mohammad Haji Mahmoud also criticized Donald Trump’s performance and said that the American people should take him to court because, according to him, Trump’s policies have weakened and discredited America in the region.In another part of his speech, he emphasized the need to protect the Kurdistan Region, saying: "Even if the Kurdistan Regional Government is the worst government, we consider it the best government in the world," adding: "We must protect the existence of the Kurdistan Region."

Mohammad Haji Mahmoud also referred to the people of the Kurdistan Region and said: "Our nation has been with us in all difficulties and problems; therefore, we must serve this nation."