Turkmen Front Calls for Continued Presence of Federal Forces in Kirkuk and Dojqormato

According to KurdPress, Arshad Salehi, Head of the Turkmen Front Faction in the Iraqi Parliament, announced that he is following with great importance the news about possible changes in the security file of the provinces of Kirkuk and Salahuddin, and emphasized the need to maintain stability and security in these areas.In a statement, Salehi called on Ali Zaidi, the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, to allow federal forces to remain in the city of Dozhd-e-Kurmato and Kirkuk province, and to continue to exercise the federal government’s sovereignty over all administrative borders of these regions.

He described the move as aimed at ensuring the security of all citizens, strengthening the authority of the government, and the rule of law.

Salehi also said that the current stability in these regions was achieved through the sacrifices of the security forces, and that the situation should not be allowed to return to unrest and instability.

The head of the Turkmen Front faction in the Iraqi parliament added that he trusts in the “wisdom of the Iraqi leadership” and its efforts to prevent any action that would lead to a return to instability in these regions.

He concluded by stressing that the security and stability of Kirkuk and Dozhd-e-Kurmato must remain a national priority.