17 August 2026 - 15:05

The headquarters of the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region was targeted

The headquarters of the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region was targeted

The Iraqi and Kurdistan Region Counter-Terrorism Service of the Kurdistan Region announced the attack of two bomb-laden drones on Pirmam and announced that these drones were directed from Iran towards the private office of the Prime Minister of the Region.

According to KurdPress, the Kurdistan Region Counter-Terrorism announced: On the morning of Monday, 8 / 17 / 2026, two bomb-laden drones of the "Hadid-110" type were directed from Iran towards the headquarters of the private office of the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region and the residence of the head of the Protection Organization in the Pirmam area, Erbil province.

The Counter-Terrorism Service of the Kurdistan Region also announced that the attack did not result in any casualties.

The statement of the Kurdistan Region Counter-Terrorism also stated: "We condemn these attacks and aggressions in the strongest terms and they are unacceptable in any way."All responsibility for the consequences of these attacks lies with the perpetrators."

News ID 161702

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