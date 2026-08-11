The display of sexual violence against the lifeless body of a PKK member

According to Kurdistan Press, years have passed since the clashes in Gimgim (Warto) of Muş province, the consequences of that period and the case of the display of the body of Kosar Altürk, a member of the Free Women's Union (YJA-Star) under the organizational name "Akin Wan", still remain in the collective memory of the people of the region.

A number of people lost their lives during the clashes in Gimgim. The Turkish Human Rights Association (İHD) also recorded cases of security forces shooting at residential houses in its reports about that period.Kawthar al-Türk died on August 10, 2015. After that, pictures of her naked body were published on social media, an action that provoked widespread reactions from women and human rights activists in Turkey, Kurdish regions and various cities in Europe.

Doctors and women who had seen al-Türk’s body reported deep rope marks on her neck and claimed that she had been mistreated. The published pictures also showed boots that were attributed to security forces. Protesters described what had been done to al-Türk’s body as a “war crime.”

A lasting wound in the collective memory of Gümüş

The Müş Governorship only announced at the time that it would follow up on the matter. According to human rights activists, complaints and legal requests regarding the alleged mistreatment of Altürk's body remained fruitless, and no one was punished in connection with the display and publication of its images.

The clashes of that period and the display of Ekin Van's body left a deep damage and trauma on the social memory of the people of Gümüş.

Elif Çetinbaş, who was active in the HDP at the time of the event and is now a member of the party's party council, recounted her observations of the process of receiving the body and the developments that followed.

The world watched the violence with astonishment

Çetinbaş, who herself has recently been released from prison, said that her legal case was related to the protests of October 6-8 and the display of Köşer Altürk's body.“Akin Van was killed in Varto and then her body was put on display,” he said. “We see this as a reflection of a patriarchal mentality that does not want women to resist and fight. We witnessed violence during that period that the world watched in amazement.”

“When they called us and said that a naked woman’s body was on display, we didn’t believe it. After some inquiries and research, we found out that she was a guerrilla woman and we all went there,” Çetinbaş added.

According to him, some accounts in some reports indicated that a rope was around Altürk’s neck and that her body was being dragged along the ground.

“The image that reached the media showed a completely naked woman and the legs of three men in boots,” Çetinbaş continued. "We believe this image was deliberately released to tell women around the world through Akin One that if you defend your existence, this will be your fate."

Eyewitness accounts

Çetinbaş said their legal efforts were repeatedly thwarted and failed, and the perpetrators were never punished.

“After this incident, the women’s struggle gained momentum and everyone said, ‘We are Ekin Van.’ Numerous meetings and marches were held to protest the display of her body, and important social messages were formed. They did not and will not achieve their goal,” he said.

Referring to eyewitness accounts, Çetinbaş said, “According to eyewitness accounts, first Munawar was shot and then Ekin Van was hit in the hip by a sniper. There is a picture of her in the same position, dressed, and another picture without clothes. This message was given consciously.”

She added that women activists will continue to fight for peace in the current situation, in which the bodies of women like Ekin Van will no longer be displayed.Despite all the suffering, we continue to talk about peace

Çetinbaş said: “We know what mentality we are fighting with; but despite all this, we continue to talk about peace. Peace has many winners, but war always leaves losers, and the first losers are women and children.”

Referring to the events of the curfew in Kurdish cities, he added: “Despite all the suffering we have experienced, we are fighting so that Jamila’s body is no longer kept in the refrigerator and Mother Tayyiba’s body is no longer left on the street. We want to reach a stage where our only fight is the fight for peace.”

What was the incident of violence against the body of a deceased PKK member?

On August 15, a picture of a murdered, naked woman was posted on social media, claiming to be that of Kosar Altürk, known as “Akin Wan”, a YJA-Star member who died on August 10 in Varto. The release of the picture sparked widespread reactions and debates about whether or not it belonged to Akin Wan.

As the debate over the picture continued, the Muş Governorate issued a statement confirming that the picture belonged to Akin Wan. The governorate did not mention the torture of Akin Wan in its statement. The statement also did not mention the stripping of her body after her death; however, the governorate stated that it considered the photographing and publishing of the picture unacceptable.Abdullah al-Turk, Ekin Van's older brother, also told DİHA:

"We saw the picture. We think it's her. She's lying face down on the ground and she looks very similar. Even if it's not her, this situation is still unacceptable. This is bloodthirsty; when a human being is killed, they shouldn't be tortured.

When we went for the autopsy, a circle of police forces formed around us. When I entered the morgue, I opened the body. I looked at her face, but I didn't have much time to look.

No one should remain silent in the face of this barbarity. When Kurdish people are killed, we shouldn't remain silent. Torturing a guerrilla is barbarity and we don't accept it.

We spoke to Ayla Akat Ata and got a lawyer. We will file a complaint. Even if this picture doesn't belong to our sister, it's still barbarity."