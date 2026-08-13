SDF statement regarding the killing of two members of these forces in Qamishlo

According to Kurdistan Press, the General Command of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), issuing a statement regarding the attack by armed groups on the Qamishlo Brigade of the Syrian Ministry of Defense, announced that Army Hassan and Shahin Suleiman were killed while carrying out their duties to protect the people and areas under the control of these forces.

According to the statement of the SDF General Command published on the official website of these forces, Army Hassan joined the ranks of the SDF since 2012 and has participated in various operations of these forces.The SDF announced that Hassan participated in the operations of these forces in the Sarkani region in 2012 and that he was present in various operations and clashes against armed groups and occupation forces after that.

The SDF General Command also announced that Hassan was wounded twice during his military activities, but continued to operate. According to the statement, he joined the Syrian army within the framework of the process of the integration agreement and continued to operate.

Regarding Shahin Suleiman, the SDF announced that he recently joined the ranks of the Syrian Democratic Forces and was transferred to the Syrian army as part of the integration process.

In this statement, the SDF General Command expressed condolences to the families of the two killed members and announced that the memory and records of their activities will remain among their comrades and the people.

The SDF also emphasized that it is committed to continuing its activities to protect the people and areas under its control and to maintain social cohesion.