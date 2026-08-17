Kurdistan Democratic Party Statement Condemning Drone Attack

According to KurdPress, the Political Bureau of the Kurdistan Democratic Party issued a statement, strongly condemning the drone attack on the Prime Minister’s Office and the residence of the head of the security apparatus, and called on the Iraqi federal government to take action to prevent the repetition of these attacks and violations.In the statement released today, Monday, August 17, 2026, the Kurdistan Democratic Party announced that while all parties expect the security and stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region to be maintained, last night two drones targeted the office of Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, and the residence of the head of the security apparatus.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party emphasized that all efforts of the Kurdistan Region were to keep Iraq and the region away from regional conflicts and tensions, and that the Kurdistan Region has never been and is not part of the wars and chaos in the region.

The party, while strongly condemning these "destructive actions," considered them detrimental to the interests of all parties and dangerous for the expansion of relations and the further complication of the situation in the region.At the end of the statement, the responsibility of the Iraqi federal government was emphasized and Baghdad was asked to take a serious stance on this issue, prevent the repetition of attacks and violations, and confront such aggressive actions as quickly as possible and through appropriate means.