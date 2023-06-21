Nechirvan Barzani U.S. high-level delegation discuss security cooperation

According to a presidential statement, the delegation was led by Dana Stroul, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Middle East Affairs, and included General MacFarland, the Commander of the Coalition Forces in Syria and Iraq, as well as several diplomats and officials from the US Department of Defense, the US Embassy in Baghdad, and the US Consulate General in Erbil.

During the meeting, they discussed the US relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the relations between Erbil and Baghdad, negotiations to resolve the outstanding issues between them, the latest developments in the fight against ISIS, and the reforms of the Peshmerga Ministry and the steps to unify the Peshmerga forces, according to Shafaq News Agency.

Both sides agreed that ISIS still poses a threat in Iraq and Syria, emphasizing the importance of continuing joint cooperation to confront the dangers of ISIS and protect the security achievements made. In this regard, the American delegation reiterated their country's support and ongoing assistance to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Furthermore, they renewed their commitment to the importance of continued work and intensified efforts to ensure the success of the reform, organization, and unification process of the Peshmerga forces. The American delegation expressed their gratitude to Barzani for his efforts and effective role in this process.

They also reaffirmed the United States' continued support for this process and conveyed greetings from the US Secretary of Defense to Barzani.

Several officials from the Kurdistan Regional Government attended the meeting.