Turkey deports Syrians, Iraqis to Turkish-occupied Sere Kaniye

An exclusive source told North Press that the Turkish authorities deported on Sunday morning 12 Syrians and four Iraqis, including women and children, through the Sari Kaniye (Ras al-Ain) border crossing, at the city of Sere Kaniye city.

The source added that they were placed in a center of the Turkish-backed Military Police, affiliated with the Syrian National Army (SNA) to verify their data.

The source said that four Iraqis, including two women from Anbar province, are currently under security investigation.

About 168 Syrians have reportedly been deported by Turkish authorities to Syrian territory via the Ras al-Ain and Tel Abyad crossings in northeastern Syria, even though they possessed temporary protection ID cards (kimlik).