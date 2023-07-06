Kirkuk governor post is an electoral privilege for Kurds: PUK

Gilan Qadir Ali told Al-Matlaa news agency that Kirkuk province had a special position for Kurds and it was possible that the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) will form a coalition with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and other Kurdish parties to participate in a list in the Kirkuk provincial council elections.

He stated that so far no agreement has been reached regarding the formation of a coalition for the participation of Kurdistan parties with a single list in Kirkuk Provincial Council election.

He added: The post of Kirkuk governor is considered an electoral right for the Kurds and "we still want to hold this position", so the upcoming elections of the Kirkuk Provincial Council will be the determining factor for holding this position.