Syria allowes UN aid deliveries through Bab al-Hawa crossing

The Syrian government on Thursday said the United Nations could use a border crossing from Turkey to continue delivering aid to northwest Syria for another six months after the UN Security Council failed to renew its authorization for the operation because of reciprocal vetoes by Russia, the United States, Britain and France.

"The Government of the Syrian Arab Republic has taken the sovereign decision to grant the United Nations and its specialized agencies permission to use Bab al-Hawa crossing," Syria's UN According to Gercek News Agency ambassador Bassam Sabbagh wrote in a letter on Thursday to the Security Council.

They would be allowed "to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians in need in northwest Syria, in full cooperation and coordination with the Syrian Government, for a period of six months, starting from July 13, 2023," he said.

Earlier Russia vetoed a nine-month authorization renewal at the Security Council on Tuesday and then failed in its own bid for a six-month extension of the operation as US, UK and France vetoed.

Security Council authorization was needed because the Syrian government had not agreed to the UN operation that initially authorized aid deliveries in 2014 into areas in Syria from Iraq, Jordan and two points in Turkey.

Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said there was now no need for the council to vote on any authorization for cross-border aid deliveries now that the Syrian government had given its own approval.

"Every effort to put another draft to vote will constitute nothing but political games," he posted on Twitter.