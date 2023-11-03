Turkey president agrees that OIC heads of states meet on Gaza: Iran FM

Amirabdollahian made the comment on Wednesday as he spoke with reporters at the end of his two-day visit to Turkiye and Qatar.

He said that one of the issues he discussed during his stays in the two countries was the idea of holding a meeting of the OIC heads of states on Gaza.

According to IRNA Amirabdollahian added that progress was made on that idea, expressing hope that an OIC meeting of heads of states is held in Saudi Arabia, which hosts the organization’s headquarters, in the near future. President Erdogan has agreed with the idea, the Iranian official said.

The top diplomat also said that he had discussed political initiatives on Gaza with Qatari officials, including the one that calls for a temporary ceasefire so that humanitarian assistance can enter the war-hit region at a massive scale.

In addition, he added, the initiatives call for the release of civilian captives by both Palestinians and the Israeli regime, including the release of female Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

The top Iranian diplomat left Ankara on Wednesday night, where he had met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as well as his counterpart Hakan Fidan.

Amirabdollahian took his first regional tour aimed at supporting the Palestinians in Gaza nearly a week after the war broke out on October 7.