200-kilometer-long security fence between Iraq, Iran completed

An official in the Iraqi Interior Ministry said that a 200-kilometer-long security barrier and more than 150 thermal cameras have been installed on the border with Iran, Iraqi News reported.

The step aims to stop illegal activities and smuggling on the border strip with Iran.

Last year, Iran bombarded more than once the sites of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups.

The two countries concluded a security agreement last March, but Tehran demands that Iraq disarm Iranian Kurdish opposition groups by September 19 and evacuate them to camps.

The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, stated earlier that these groups have been in the Kurdistan region of Iraq for four or five decades.

Hussein also elaborated that these groups have been moved from the border areas with Iran to remote camps in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

In late August, the spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani, said the date set to disarm and move opposition groups from the Iraq-Iran border would not be extended.