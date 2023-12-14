Turkish main opposition CHP leader Ozel visits pro-Kurdish DEM Party

CHP General Secretary Selin Sayek Boke and deputy chairs Gokhan Zeybek and Gul Ciftci accompanied Ozel in his visit.

Speaking after their meeting, the DEM Party Co-Chair Tuncer Bakirhan said “Parties solve problems through dialogue. Opposition parties need discussions.”

Ozel said dialogue between political parties was crucial for democracy and peace.

“We expressed our mutual wishes for success. We evaluated Turkey and the world. We evaluated the upcoming period. I would like to express that we had a very productive and constructive meeting,” Ozel added.

The CHP and DEM Party executives discussed the local elections to be held on March 31, 2024.

Both parties previously announced that they might form “open” and “transparent” alliances for the local elections if they would form any.

Mansur Yavas and Ekrem Imamoglu, from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), were the first opposition mayors who garnered enough votes in 2019 to gain mayorship in the capital Ankara and Istanbul after decades. In the 2019 local elections, the İYİ (Good) Party and pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) did not field mayoral candidates for Istanbul and Ankara metropolitan municipalities, making the race between the AKP and the CHP.

The İYİ Party announced that they would enter the local elections “freely and independently,” refusing any collaboration with the CHP.