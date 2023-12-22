Qabad Talabani: The presence of US and coalition forces is necessary to maintain political stability and security in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region

According to NRT news media, on Wednesday, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Qubad Talabani, met with the US Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs and announced that the role of the US and coalition forces in Iraq is very important.

He pointed out that in this meeting, the two sides agreed on the permanence of the coalition forces in Iraq and clarified that the presence of the coalition forces in the territory of Iraq and the Kurdistan region is necessary in order to maintain stability and political security.