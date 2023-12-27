Turkey pursues policy of extermination in NE Syria: Mazloum Abdi

Since Dec. 23, many areas in northern and northeastern Syria have experienced heavy bombardment by Turkish forces. These attacks have targeted vital infrastructure facilities, such as oil and power installations, and caused civilian casualties.

“Such an escalation causes huge losses to civilians and indicates the adoption of a new policy of extermination,” said Abdi on X platform.

He added that the “Turkish aggression took a dangerous turn today” as it expanded its targeting to include infrastructure and civilian facilities in the region.

He noted that carrying out endless attacks undermines stability in the region, emphasizing that the Turkish bombardment is a result of Ankara’s inability to address its internal issues. “We call on Turkey to focus on its internal issues and address them within its borders.”

The commander called for the international community to intervene and curb Turkey’s attacks. “With a commitment to defending the rights and safety of our people, we appeal to the international community to intervene to deter Turkey and maintain stability in the region.”

He condemned, however, “the silence of the international community and human rights organizations,” saying it is a worrying signal.

The SDF leader said that they count on ceasefire agreements made with the U.S.-led Global Coalition “to avoid aggravation of the situation and the outbreak of a major war.”