15 January 2024 - 10:48

Turkish air strikes hit 24 Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq, Syria - ministry

The operations were conducted in northern Syria and Metina, Hakurk, Gara, Asos and Qandil regions of northern Iraq at 10 p.m. (1900 GMT), the ministry said.

In a statement on social messaging platform X, the ministry said the targets included caves, shelters, bunkers, depots and natural gas production facilities.
Nine Turkish soldiers were killed in a clash on Friday with members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
Turkish forces have been carrying out a cross-border operation called "Claw-Lock" in Iraq as part of the country's offensive against PKK militants, Reuters reported.
Turkey has also launched military incursions in Syria against the Kurdish YPG militia, regarding it as a wing of the PKK.

