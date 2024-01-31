US Defense Department, Iraqi Kurdistan review Peshmerga reform goals

The committee met to evaluate the advancement of the Peshmerga reform goals specified in the September 2022 revised Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the US Department of Defense, according to a statement released by the US Department of Defense and the Presidency of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Iraqi News reported.

In keeping with the shared long-term commitment to unite Peshmerga forces under the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs and create a professional, capable force to guarantee the long-term defeat of ISIS, the committee reviewed the progress made toward Peshmerga reform and agreed upon the milestones for the upcoming year.

The Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs has made great strides in reforming the financial and force structure, and the US Defense Department and the ministry anticipate that the reform initiatives specified in the 2022 MoU will continue to be advanced.

The United States emphasized that it stands with the people of Iraq, including the people of the Iraqi Kurdistan, as they build a strong, stable, and sovereign Iraq.