Turkey's border corridor will extend to 40 kilometers: minister

Guler, the Minister of Defense of Turkey, made the remarks on Turkey's decision to establish a security corridor 30 to 40 kilometers deep at the Iraq and Syria border.

According to NTV's report, Yashar Guler told reporters: "This summer, in line with completing the series of Claw operations, we will permanently eliminate terrorism at the Iraq border."

Guler stated that negotiations with the Iraqi government to cooperate in the fight against the PKK continue, saying: "Two years ago, we proposed to create a joint operations center with Iraq, and they responded positively to this issue, but no action has been taken in this regard yet."

The Turkish Defense Minister said this matter will be on the agenda of high-ranking officials' visits to Baghdad in the near future.

In response to whether a major operation against PKK forces in Qandil will be carried out, Guler said: "As a result of our effective operations, Qandil is not the same as 10-15 years ago. PKK members realized they cannot take refuge here and have moved towards the south of the Avasin region. But we target the PKK elements we identify in the Avasin region. The names of the places are not important to us. Wherever they nest, our soldiers are present, and they will do what is necessary. There is no safe place for them."

