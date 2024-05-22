Leaders of various parties in Turkey convey condolence messages to the government and people of Iran

Following the passing of President Ibrahim brahim Raisi, the eighth President of Iran, and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in the helicopter crash incident, leaders of various parties in Turkey conveyed their condolences in separate messages to the government and people of Iran on this tragedy.

Meral Aksener, the leader of the Good Party, Fatih Erbakan, the leader of the Welfare Party, Ahmet Davutoglu, the leader of the Future Party, Ali Babacan, the leader of the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), Temel Karamollaoglu, the leader of the Saadet Party, and Onder Aksakal, the leader of the Democratic Left Party (DSP), expressed their condolences to the government and people of Iran in separate messages and prayed for patience for the families of the deceased.

Earlier, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the former leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), had also conveyed his condolences.

Meanwhile Turkey Deputy President and Minister of Foreign Affairs are reported to attend in the late President Raisi's funeral ceremony

Juddet Yilmaz, the Deputy President, and Hakan Fidan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, will travel to Iran to participate in the funeral ceremony of the Iranian president.

The official news agency of the Turkish government daid Yilmaz, the Deputy President, and Hakan Fidan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, will participate in the funeral ceremony of the late Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, and his companions.

The funeral ceremony of President Raisi, Hossein Amirabdollahian, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and other officials who lost their lives in the tragic plane crash along with Raisi, will be held today in Tehran, the capital of Iran.