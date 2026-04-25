The sending of dollars to Iraq has been temporarily stopped

According to Kordpress, the spokesperson of the US State Department announced: "We can confirm that sending US dollars to Iraq has been temporarily suspended."

He added: "The United States has temporarily suspended some activities related to security cooperation with Iraq, but cooperation in the field of combating terrorism, which strengthens the national security of the United States, continues."

This action was first published last Wednesday by the "Wall Street Journal" newspaper, in which an amount of about 500 million dollars in cash was mentioned for Iraq. This amount is the income from the sale of Iraqi oil, which is kept in the New York Federal Bank account.

American media have pointed out that this action is part of American pressure on Baghdad to limit armed groups close to Iran and prevent them from attacking American forces and interests in the region.

However, Mozher Mohammad Saleh, economic and financial adviser to the Iraqi prime minister, announced on the same day that the problem was related to reduced flights and airport closures, not a change in US policies.

He emphasized that electronic remittances for commercial purposes and providing the absolute majority of dollars are still in place as before and have not accepted any impact.