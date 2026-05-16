UN emphasis on the role of Syrian Kurds in the process of political transition

According to Kurdpress, the Deputy Special Envoy of the United Nations for Syrian Affairs announced that the talks about the integration of the forces of the "Syrian Democratic Forces" (SDF) in the national structures of this country are progressing; At the same time, the issue of the return of refugees to Afrin and the situation of the Kurdish areas are still considered as the main axes of the challenges in the north and east of Syria.

Claudio Cordone, the Deputy Special Envoy of the United Nations, emphasized at the Security Council meeting about Syria that the political transition process in this country cannot achieve stability and lasting legitimacy without the "meaningful participation of diverse communities, including the Kurds."

Referring to the developments in the Kurdish regions and northeastern Syria, he warned that the continuation of instability, displacement crisis and governance disputes continue to affect these regions.

Cordone announced that on May 6, the Supreme Election Committee of Syria has appointed electoral sub-committees for three districts in Hasakah province as well as the city of Kobani.

According to him, indirect elections for 11 seats in these regions have not been held yet and the voting time has not been announced.

He also added that it is expected that 70 presidential appointees will be introduced and the first meeting of the People's Assembly will be held after that.

The Deputy Special Envoy of the United Nations emphasized that the process of political transition in Syria requires the rapid formation of an efficient parliament and emphasized the necessity of "meaningful participation of women and diverse communities, including the Kurds" to strengthen political legitimacy.

In the section related to northeastern Syria, Cordone said that the implementation of the January 29 agreement between Damascus and the SDF has entered a new stage with the holding of numerous meetings between the representatives of this force and the Syrian government.

"In northeastern Syria, the implementation of the January 29 agreement has progressed with frequent visits by SDF representatives to Damascus to discuss military and institutional integration," he clarified.

According to him, the current negotiations include the integration of four military brigades into the structure of the Syrian army, and talks are ongoing about other SDF units, including women's units, as well as civilian integrations and training issues.

Cordone also announced the initial agreement in Haskeh province on an executive roadmap and expressed hope that the process of releasing prisoners would be accelerated.

In another part of his speech, the UN representative mentioned the issue of refugees returning to Afrin in the Kurdish areas of northern Syria.

He said: "From the continuation of organized returns to Afrin; I welcome the return of about 1,200 displaced people this month to Haskeh and Qamishlo.

Cordone described the move as "a positive step toward addressing long-term displacement and unresolved property issues."

According to the available data, since the beginning of 2026, five convoys of refugees returning to Afrin have been registered:

March 9: about 400 families

April 4: About 200 families

April 14: About 800 families

May 9: About 1,200 families

May 10: about 1400 families

Despite this trend, the returned refugees are still facing serious problems, including house occupation and ownership disputes.

Cordone warned that northeast Syria is still facing political and security instability and weekly protests continue in these areas. Protests that are mainly related to arrests, the return of refugees and demands to increase the level of self-governance.

He said that about 20,000 displaced people have returned to their areas so far, but more than 150,000 people are still displaced. He also pointed to the differences between Damascus and local structures in the field of education and informed about the uncertainty of about 13 thousand students. Cordone emphasized that the solution of these issues should be done within the framework of maintaining the unity and territorial integrity of Syria and through inclusive political dialogue.