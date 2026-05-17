The post of prime minister in the history of Iraq

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In Iraq during the republic, from 1958 to 2003, the post of prime minister was not the first priority in the power hierarchy. After 2003, the political system was changed from presidential to parliamentary, the power was transferred to the government in the person of the prime minister, the command of the army became dependent on this position and thus became the most important position in the country.

Analytical view of "Draw" media:

None of the constitutions of Iraq in the different periods of the kingdom or the republic stipulated that the president or the prime minister must be from a certain spectrum (ethnicity/religion), but the political custom prevailed throughout this long period that lasted for more than a century.

In Iraq during the Kingdom period (1921-1958), the post of prime minister was very important and dozens of prime ministers competed with each other to win this seat; The most famous of them was Nouri Saeed, who served as the head of the government 14 times.

The distinctive feature of the monarchy was that most of its prime ministers were from the Sunni community, especially Sunni Arabs.

In Iraq during the republic period, from 1958 to 2003, the post of prime minister was not at the top of the power hierarchy.

During nearly four decades of the republic, only three people (not including the presidents themselves) assumed the post of prime minister: "Naji Taleb" during the era of Abdus Salam Aref, and "Mohammed Hamzah Zubeidi" and "Doctor Saadoun Hammadi" during the era of Saddam Hussein.

In Iraq during the Kingdom period (1921-1958), the post of prime minister was very important and dozens of prime ministers competed with each other to win this seat; The most famous of them was Nouri Saeed, who served as the head of the government 14 times.

The distinctive feature of the monarchy was that most of its prime ministers were from the Sunni community, especially Sunni Arabs.

In Iraq during the republic period, from 1958 to 2003, the post of prime minister was not at the top of the power hierarchy.

During nearly four decades of the republic, only three people (not including the presidents themselves) assumed the post of prime minister: "Naji Taleb" during the era of Abdus Salam Aref, and "Mohammed Hamzah Zubeidi" and "Doctor Saadoun Hammadi" during the era of Saddam Hussein. The political scene was completely different after 2003. The political custom remained but this time in a different way; Because the Shiite Arabs established their hegemony over the decision-making process in Iraq due to the fact that they are the majority of the society.

After 2003, the political system was changed from presidential to parliamentary, control of power in the person of the prime minister was entrusted to the government, the command of the armed forces was linked to this position and became the most important position.

The first prime minister of the transitional government after 2003 was Dr. Ayad Allawi (Shia), and after him, 6 others who were all Shia reached this position: Dr. Ibrahim Jafari, Nouri Maliki, Dr. Haider Ebadi, Adel Abdul Mahdi, Mustafa Kazemi and Mohammad Shia Soudani. Now Ali Zaidi has been appointed to form the new government of Iraq.

1. The position of the prime minister during the monarchy (1921-1958)

In the Iraqi monarchy (1921-1958), the post of prime minister was extremely important and dozens of prime ministers competed for it. The most famous of them was Nouri Saeed, who took the helm of the government 14 times. After him, "Jamil Modefi" ranks next in terms of the number of times he has served as head of the government with 8 times. However, there are also prime ministers who, although they may have been the head of state only once, left a bigger footprint in the history of Iraq.

The overwhelming majority of the prime ministers of the monarchy were from the Sunni community, while only a few Shiites managed to achieve this position. The most prominent of them among the Shiites was "Saleh Jabr" who assumed this post only once and he also resigned. Another Shiite who once served as the head of government was "Dr. Fazel Jamali", but he was primarily noted for his academic merits and diplomacy during the monarchy.

Also, as a Kurd, "Bakr Sedki" formed only one government, but his name in Iraq - and perhaps throughout the Middle East - is tied to the first military coup in the region (1936). In short, the salient feature of the monarchy was that most of its prime ministers were Sunnis, especially Sunni Arabs.

2. The position of the prime minister during the republic period (1958-2003)

The era of the republic began with the departure from the British mantle and the "Baghdad Treaty"; This event happened after the revolution of 14 Tamuz (July) led by "Abdul Karim Qasim" (1963-1958). After that, the second period of the republic came, which was accompanied by the presidency of two brothers, namely "Arifha" (Abdul Salam and Abdurrahman Aref, 1968-1963). Then, the third period of the republic came to power in its two versions: Ahmed Hassan al-Bakr (1979-1968) and Saddam Hussein (1979-2003).

In Iraq during the republic, from 1958 to 2003, the post of prime minister was not at the top of the hierarchy of power, because the situation had completely changed. After the fall of the monarchy, Abd al-Karim Qasim became prime minister, but he was the de facto ruler of the country and the "Council of Sovereignty" (Majlis Siyada) played virtually no key role. After that, the post of the president dominated the destiny of the country; This process started with Abdul Salam Aref and his brother Abdul Rahman, and then continued with Ahmad Hassan al-Bakr and Saddam Hussein until the fall of the Baath regime in Iraq.

3. The position of the prime minister during the republic period (2003-present)

After 2003, the situation changed completely; So that in terms of the political system, it can be called the second stage of the Republic. Because the form of the system was changed from presidential to parliamentary and the reign of power was handed over to the government in the person of the prime minister, while the post of president became a ceremonial position to a large extent, although according to the Iraqi constitution, it is considered the second pillar of the executive branch.

Although none of the constitutions of Iraq in the different periods of the kingdom or the republic stipulated that the president or the prime minister should be of a specific ethnic-religious component, but the political custom prevailed throughout this long period that spans more than a century. During the monarchy, Sunni Arabs dominated key positions at the expense of marginalizing Shiites and Kurds. The same procedure continued during the different periods of the republic.

But the political scene after 2003 was completely different. The political convention remained in force, but this time with a new formula; Because the Shia Arabs, who constitute the majority of the society, established their hegemony over the decision-making process in Iraq, and the post of Prime Minister, to which the General Command of the Army was also attached, became the most important position in the country. The first prime minister of the transitional government after 2003 was Dr. Ayad Allawi (Shia), and after him came six others, all of whom were Shia: Dr. Ibrahim Jafari, Nouri Maliki, Dr. Haider Ebadi, Adel Abdul Mahdi, Mustafa Kazemi, and Mohammad Shia Sudani.

Today, after a period that is considered a turning point in the history of Iraq, "Ali Falah Kazem Zaidi" has been appointed to form a government that tries to save Iraq from the current political, military and economic crises; As stated in his proposed cabinet plan. Since the fall of the Baath regime in 2003, 7 people have held the post of prime minister, and with the swearing in of "Ali Zaidi", he will be the 8th person in the past 9 governments.

List of prime ministers of Iraq after the fall of Saddam (2003 until now)

Ayad Allawi (interim government): June 2004 - April 2005

Ebrahim Jafari: April 2005 - May 2006

Nouri Maliki: May 2006 - December 2010

Nouri Maliki: December 2010 - September 2014

Haider Ebadi: September 2014 - October 2018

Adel Abdul Mahdi: October 2018 - November 2019

Mustafa Kazemi: May 2020 - October 2022

Mohammad Shia Sudani: October 2022 - May 2026

Ali Zaidi: May 2026 - until now