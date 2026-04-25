Türkiye's Gorblak customs office was opened on the border with Iran

According to Kordpress, the head of customs companies of the Republic of Türkiye said: The opening of the Gorblak Customs in Türkiye plays a significant role in the development of economic cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

At the opening ceremony of this customs office in Turkey, which was accompanied by the presence of Iranian officials, "Arin Parmaksis" said: "This border is not just a crossing, but an economic logistics vessel for Turkey."

Referring to the promotion of economic interactions with the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said: 200,000 transit trucks used to pass through this border crossing every year, which reached 45,000 transit trucks this year with the improvement of services in the last three months.

Referring to the modern construction of this customs office, this official of the Republic of Turkey said: We believe that the customs office is not limited only to elegant buildings, but this modernity should also be reflected in the speed of service delivery.

Rilat Hisarchioglu, head of the Turkish Chamber of Commerce, also said: strengthening the transit route with Iran is necessary and is on the agenda.

He stated: "Today, with the insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz, we can focus on the prosperity of land crossings."

The head of the Turkish Chamber of Commerce continued: In cooperation with Iran, we are trying to develop trade and create prosperity.

Pointing to the importance of developing trade with Iran, he said: Türkiye is located between Asia and Europe, and communication with Iran is essential for the development of foreign trade.