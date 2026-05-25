In exchange for continuing to pay salaries, we will give up half of the income

According to Kurdpress, Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, announced that the regional government is ready to hand over half of its available income to the Iraqi government so that Baghdad will also pay the salaries of the employees of the Kurdistan Region.

Barzani, speaking after his intense meetings in Baghdad, emphasized that the main goal is to ensure the continuation of salary payments and to solve the financial crisis between Erbil and Baghdad.

He also said that in his meetings with Iraqi officials, it was emphasized that salary earners of the Kurdistan Region should be treated like other salary earners of Iraq, and the salary of employees of the region should not be sacrificed for political differences.

These statements are made while the financial and oil disputes between Erbil and Baghdad had repeatedly caused delays in the payment of salaries to employees of the region.

Meanwhile, Mahmoud Mohammad, the spokesman of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, emphasized that Masrour Barzani's visit to Baghdad will have a positive effect on reducing the problems between Erbil and Baghdad.

He said that the relations between the two sides had become cold during the past period and this issue had caused the formation of some wrong perceptions and interpretations in Baghdad against the Kurdistan region, but now the relations are on the path of normalization and the problems that were created for the region will be solved.

The spokesperson of the Democratic Party also considered the recent trips and meetings of this party with the political currents of the Kurdistan region as necessary and said that these consultations were done to end the deadlock in the political process of the region and can help solve the problems.