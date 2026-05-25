Relations between Erbil and Baghdad are returning to normal

According to Kurdpress, Mahmoud Mohammad, the spokesman of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, announced that the relations between the region and Baghdad will return to normal and the problems that were created for the regional government will be solved.

Earlier, Panjere media reported, quoting an informed source, that the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region has shown his full readiness to reach a final agreement and comprehensive coordination with the Al-Zaidi government.

Mahmoud Mohammad, the spokesman of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, said: "Masrour Barzani's meetings in Baghdad will have a positive effect on reducing the problems between Erbil and Baghdad."

A high-ranking source who is aware of the details of Masrour Barzani's visit to Baghdad, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, has announced that this trip has brought positive results.

This source said: "The prime minister of the region has shown his full readiness to reach a final agreement and comprehensive coordination with the Al-Zaidi government."

This source also mentioned that the positive atmosphere of the meetings and the good results of this trip was the main reason for the Iraqi government's decision to send the financial benefits and salaries of the employees of the Kurdistan Region.

In the end, this high-ranking source emphasized that the results of this trip have provided a suitable basis for future cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad; provided that foreign interference, especially from Iran, does not disturb this positive atmosphere.