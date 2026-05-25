Ocalan: Legal adjustments can activate and stabilize the democratization process

According to Kurdpress, Abdullah Öcalan, leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), announced in a meeting with the Emirali delegation of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party) in Amrali Island that the legal arrangements will bring them into a positive and real structure and a process in which the wheel of democracy rotates. Democratization is a vital necessity and the success of the process will bring them closer to this goal.

According to the Ferat news agency, the ruling delegation of the party issued a statement about the meeting it had with Abdullah Ocalan, the leader of the PKK in Darband, yesterday:

The text of the statement of the leadership of the party is as follows:

"On May 24, 2026, we, as the diplomatic delegation, met with Mr. Abdullah Ojalan and his friends who are staying with him. In this meeting, Mr. Ocalan's assessments were briefly as follows:

Societies filled with great anger cannot change without a great thought and without great moral values. The society at every level of life, morally, politically, legally and economically, has become very deadlocked and cramped. That is why we insist and accelerate this process.

In my opinion, the Middle East conjuncture can still bring anything. The governments of the Middle East are getting tougher, and it is clear that they will get tougher. In the Middle East, creating nationalism and divisiveness and growing micro-nationalism is harmful. We are working on a process that monitors dangerous events in the region, prevents them and eliminates bloody settlements.

And it is undoubtedly important that what is done has a legal framework. Staying in a state of hope and expectation will only bring risk. We have no time to lose. I believe that all actors will act with this understanding of historical responsibility and the Turkish Parliament will also carry out its work with this sensitivity.

A framework law can be the stem cell of the democratization process. Legal arrangements will bring us into a positive and real structure and process in which the wheel of democracy turns. Democratization is a vital necessity and the success of the process will bring us closer to this goal.

Is it customary in democracy for a person to break the door of a political party headquarters and enter it with anger? The events that happened in connection with the People's Republican Party (CHP) are linked to the absence of democratic politics and the absence of a real democracy. The reason that has brought the situation to this level is the lack of benefit from the democracy standard that exists in the foundation of the Republic. An approach that sees democracy as a luxury, a demagoguery and a long-winded one, and also does not consider democracy important, has the consequences of a dangerous mistake. There is no other urgent situation than the establishment and development of the democratic character of the republic.

We are trying to establish the basis for this in this country and expand its opportunities. We in Emrali consider it very important to prepare the republic for a democratic step and democratic rights in order to take legal steps for a solution. We see this as a step to end the lack of democracy within and between parties. The answer to all these efforts will be to create a democratic culture and content for the republic and build a legal system that guarantees all of this. Accordingly, I ask everyone to help the peace process and democratic society.

This is the meaning of Kurdish integration in the Democratic Republic. We are trying to end the situation in which the Kurdish issue has been trapped for years. The element of violence that occurred due to the Kurdish issue is removed by the systematic solution. We can call this process the process of resetting, synchronizing and modernizing Turkish-Kurdish relations.

The messages of academicians and international intellectuals who supported the peace process and democratic society have been collected in the form of a book. In this framework, I would like to point out that I am ready to evaluate any suggestion, criticism and help with great sensitivity. I salute them all for their very important support at a time when we need democracy and peace more than ever.

with respect

May 25, 2026

Dem Party Board of Governors"