The court verdict against the CHP is a political act

According to Kordpress, Ayeshagol Doghan, the joint spokesperson of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party), in a speech criticizing the verdict of "absolute nullity" against the CHP Congress, described this decision as a political action and contrary to the principles of democracy, and emphasized that her party will stand by the will of the people and the flow of democracy in Turkey.

According to the Ferat News Agency, Ayeshagol Doghan, the Joint Spokesperson of the Dem Party, held a press conference at his headquarters regarding the emergency meeting of the Central Executive Committee of the Dem Party yesterday, which was held to review the "absolute nullity" verdict of the CHP Congress.

Ayeshagol Doghan stated that the central executive board has convened an emergency meeting regarding the "absolute nullity" verdict against the CHP and said: "We evaluated the risks of this decision in this meeting." This decision is against the law and a political decision. As the Democratic Party, we always stand by the will of the people and oppose this decision. This decision is not only against a party, but against democracy and it concerns all of us. This issue is the issue of democracy in Turkey.

Pointing out that this decision can affect all areas of democracy, Ayeshagol Doghan added: "At the same time, this decision is an intervention against Turkish democracy. As it is known, when we were talking about the peace process and democratic society, the March 19 operation against Istanbul Municipality took place. Even now, in the period when we are talking about the legal process, this decision has been taken. We evaluate this action as a shadow on the peace process and democratic society. Peace and democracy are inseparable from each other. We need faith and trust. In this process where we talk about social peace, non-legal decisions reduce trust in the process. Courts should not engineer and design the opposition and should not act based on political interests. Politics should be democratic and free. Actions against democracy and rights should be stopped."

Doghan also stated that they hope the CHP will get through this difficult time and added: "Strengthening the opposition at the same time means strengthening democracy." In order to strengthen this deep-rooted opposition party, it should not be done piecemeal, but in a coherent and joint way. We are fighting for the foundation of democracy from Istanbul to the metropolis of "Amad". As the democratic party, we will defend democratic values ​​and protect the peace process and democratic society. We stand by democracy and rights."

Ayeshagol Doghan stated that their delegation will meet with Abdullah Ojalan tomorrow and said that they will continue their struggle during these Eid days so that an Eid full of peace will come to the country.

In response to the journalists' questions, he stated that they will decide to meet with the CHP in their council, and according to the process that is going on within the CHP, they will make the final decision about this meeting.

Ayeşegol Doğan also answered the question of whether you will recognize the presidency of Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu or not, stating that the CHP has now started a process in this regard and they will show their position in accordance with the position of the CHP.