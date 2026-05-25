The Islamic Union announced the possibility of a meeting between the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union

According to Kurdpress, Salahuddin Babkar, the spokesman of the Islamic Union of Kurdistan, in an interview with the media affiliated to the Kurdistan Democratic Party, stated that Massoud Barzani's position on the current situation of the Kurdistan Region was "very positive" and he expressed concern about the current situation, especially the situation of the parliament and the government.

According to Salahuddin Babkar, Masoud Barzani wants the parliament of the Kurdistan Regional Government to be reactivated as soon as possible and the new cabinet of the regional government to be formed.

He also said that Nechirvan Barzani also had extensive support for the initiative of Ittehad-e-Islami to bring the views closer and asked Salahuddin Bahauddin to continue his efforts.

The spokesman of the Islamic Union of Kurdistan added that this party felt that both the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union have positive intentions to solve problems; For this reason, it is expected that after Eid al-Adha, meetings will be held at the level of the political offices of the two parties so that the differences, criticisms and demands of the two sides can be directly examined.

He emphasized that the main goal of these meetings is to open the knots related to the activation of the parliament and the formation of the 10th cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

In the end, Salahuddin Babkar announced that although the future meetings will probably be held bilaterally between the two parties, the Islamic Union of Kurdistan is ready to participate in these talks as a mediator if requested by both parties.