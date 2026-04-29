The Kurdistan Democratic Party wants more positions from Iraqi Shiites

According to Kurdpress, Ali Hamesaleh, the head of the Patriotic Position Movement, criticized the approach of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in the process of power sharing and announced that despite having 39 parliamentary seats, this party is trying to take over all the main levers and institutions of power in the region.

He clarified: What the Democratic Party demands has not been raised even by the Shia currents in Iraq. While the Shiites have the majority of the Iraqi parliament (50 plus one seat), they have not sought to take over the positions as much as the Democratic Party.

Referring to the current state of the power structure in the region, Ali Hamesaleh added: Currently, the Democratic Party practically controls the main joints of power and, however, it is still seeking to increase its share of positions.

He went on to emphasize: The Democratic Party has the presidency of the region, the prime minister, and key ministries such as the ministry of interior, oil, and foreign relations, and it also wants two positions of the parliament's chairmanship.

These statements are made in a situation where the differences between the political parties of the Kurdistan region over the way of dividing power and forming a new government structure continue and have become one of the main challenges of the political scene of the region.