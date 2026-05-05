We have not boycotted the Iraqi political process

According to Kurdpress, Mahmoud Mohammad, the spokesman of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, emphasized that this party has not made a decision to boycott the Iraqi political process and "only called its own team."

According to him, parliamentarians and ministers affiliated with this party have been returned to the region for "consultation and assessment of the political situation" in order to make decisions about the current developments.

These statements are made while earlier the faction of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in the Iraqi Parliament had published a statement and announced that it would boycott the parliamentary sessions in response to what it called "violation of the constitution and violation of the principles of partnership, balance and agreement."

In that statement, it was emphasized that this decision was taken based on the guidelines of the party leadership and will continue until an unspecified time.

In the continuation of the developments, at the same time as the efforts to form the new government of Iraq, Ali al-Zaidi, the candidate appointed to form the cabinet, met with the leaders of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Erbil.

Some media close to the Democratic Party announced that in these meetings, the party was asked to end the boycott and return to the political process in Baghdad.

However, Al-Zaidi's official statement did not mention the issue of boycott and these meetings were mentioned in the framework of the usual consultations for the formation of the government.

In this regard, Ashwaq Jaf, the representative of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in the Iraqi Parliament, had previously announced that the boycott of the parliament was "not a retreat", but a democratic act to express political dissatisfaction.

He also emphasized that the return of the Democratic Party to Baghdad is conditional on the fulfillment of the party's demands, including the handing over of the Foreign Ministry and the full observance of the rights of the Kurds based on the constitution.