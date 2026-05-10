We told Bafel Talabani that no ministry should be given to the new generation at our expense

According to Kurdpress, Mothni Amin, the head of the Islamic Union faction in the Iraqi parliament, announced that after it became clear that the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan was negotiating to hand over a ministry to the New Generation Movement, a delegation from the Patriotic Movement, the Islamic Union and the Kurdistan Justice Party met Bafel Talabani in Baghdad.

In an interview with "Rodav" channel, Mothni Amin said that this delegation emphasized in the meeting with the head of the Patriotic Union that they have a total of 10 seats in the Iraqi parliament, while the new generation has only three seats, and for this reason, "the ministry deserves to be ours and should not be given to them at our expense."

He added that after the meeting with Bafel Talabani, the joint delegation of these parties also went to the coordination framework meeting, but he described this action as a "mistake."

The head of the Ittehad-e-Islami faction said: "We are not a party that goes with a joint delegation. "It would have been better to have waited until the delegation of the Patriotic Union left the meeting and then our delegation entered the meeting."

Mothni Amin also said that the supporters of the Islamic Union are not very sensitive to this issue and do not consider it a critical issue, although the supporters of the Patriotic Movement may be more sensitive to such issues.

He also announced that Nouri Maliki announced in the coordination framework meeting that based on the set criteria, 10 parliamentary seats have the right to a ministry and he supported the assignment of a ministry to these three currents.

At the end, Mothni Amin emphasized that the ministers of the new Iraqi government have not been finalized yet, and it is not yet clear whether these streams will succeed in receiving the ministry or not.