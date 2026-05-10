Extensive appointments in the interim government of Syria by the decrees of Ahmed al-Shara

According to Kordpress, the head of the interim government of Syria, "Ahmad al-Shora", issued a series of presidential decrees on Saturday, based on which new appointments were made to senior positions in the presidency and several ministries.

According to the Northpress news agency, based on these decrees, Abdurrahman Badreddin al-Ama was appointed as the secretary general of the Syrian presidency and replaced Maher al-Shora, the president's brother.

These changes also included the appointment of Khalid Fawaz Zaarour as the Minister of Information, who replaced Hamza Mustafa.

In the Ministry of Agriculture, Bassel Hafez al-Suidan was appointed as the minister and replaced Amjad Badr.

These decrees also included the appointment of new governors in several provinces; Ghassan Elias Al-Sayed Ahmad was appointed as the governor of Quneitra and replaced Ahmad Al-Dalati.

Marhaf Khalid al-Naasan was appointed as the governor of Homs and Ahmed Ali Mustafa as the governor of Latakia.

Also, Ziad Fawaz Al-Aish was appointed as the governor of Deir Ezzor.

These appointments come as the transitional government continues to restructure key government institutions and local government structures during the transition period.