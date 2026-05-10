The new generation movement ended its opposition in the Kurdistan region

According to Kurdpress, the leadership of the New Generation Movement made several important political decisions in a meeting, the most important of which is to support the policies of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan in the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad with the aim of "balancing governance."

Politic Media wrote: According to the announced decisions, the agreement between the New Generation and the Patriotic Union for participation in the Iraqi government has also been approved, and "Servah Abdul Wahid" has been appointed as the New Generation candidate for the ministry that the Patriotic Union in Baghdad will hand over to this movement.

In this meeting, it was also emphasized that no other person within the new generation has the right to nominate himself for this ministry and become a rival of Sarwa Abdulwahid.

The leadership of the new generation also announced that in the event of early elections for the Kurdistan Parliament, this movement will be next to the Patriotic Union and the two parties will participate in the elections with a joint list.

In another part of this statement, it is stated that instead of Shaswar Abdul Wahid, "Rebwar Eure Rahman" has presided over this meeting as the deputy head.

The leadership of the new generation also announced that in the event of early elections for the Kurdistan Parliament, this movement will be next to the Patriotic Union and the two parties will participate in the elections with a joint list.

In another part of this statement, it is stated that instead of Shaswar Abdul Wahid, "Rebwar Eure Rahman" has presided over this meeting as the deputy head.