The fate of the Kurds in the program of Ali Al-Zaidi

Kordpress

This program consists of 13 pages and 14 axes and is very suitable for the current stage of Iraq. Very briefly:

There is no threat against the [Kurdistan] region, but at the same time, the name of the Kurdistan region is rarely repeated and it is mentioned only in paragraphs (3) and (4) of the "Basics of Implementation" section. Also, this is the first program of the Iraqi government that does not mention the federal system; This issue is due to the weakening of climate institutions and their paralysis by climate itself.

In axis (2) of paragraph (4) it is clear that Iraq is entering a new stage; Because it is clearly trying to reactivate the security agreement with the US.

In the same axis (3), it seems to embody the recommendations of "Tom Barak" and the American government and centralize diplomacy and greatly reduce the area of ​​"decentralization" (decentralization), especially in paragraph (7).

.(In axis (1) about the sovereignty of Iraq, it has taken the same approach as mentioned in paragraphs 3 and 4, especially in paragraph (4

There is no name of "Arab" or "Arabism" (Pan-Arabism) in it, and there is not even a name of "religion" in it.

Good economic and welfare steps are included in it.

At the end:

Considering that the leaders of the region have paralyzed its institutions from all aspects, the diplomacy of the region has reached zero and the rotation of power in it is not the same as in Baghdad; This program [Ali Zaidi] is not bad. It does not seem that the Kurdish delegations that went to Baghdad were aware of this plan. The presence of the Kurds in this program could have been more prominent, but it seems that the Kurdish leadership is less aware of this issue. If the Kurdish leadership does not revise its policies, international attention will be directed more towards Baghdad.

Massoud Abdul Khaliq, a political analyst from the Kurdistan region