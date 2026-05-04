Patriotic union logo for the Democratic Party

According to Kurdpress, in a report, the official media of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan blamed the Kurdistan Democratic Party and Masrour Barzani, the vice president of this party, for the paralysis of the region's legal institutions and announced: a new era has begun; Either you have to go towards agreement and reforms, or accept the end of yourself, your party and your power.

In this report, it is stated that the official institutions in the Kurdistan Region are paralyzed and the individual demands and the defeated faction of the Democratic Party are preferred over the interests of the people. A thing that is followed with the aim of monotony and imposing a specific will and policy.

This media has emphasized that either the process of rebuilding the legal institutions of the climate should start from the path of agreement, or the end point will be determined and what is not achieved through the agreement will be imposed by pressure and other measures.

It has also been pointed out that the current prevailing approach is the desire for exclusivity and unilateralism, which is represented by Masroor Barzani and does not allow others to truly share power.