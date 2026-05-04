Saddam Hussein's daughter thanked Barzani for "opening the office of the Baath Party"

According to Kordpress, Raghad Saddam Hussein thanked him on his personal Facebook page by publishing a picture of himself next to Masoud Barzani.

In this post, he has claimed that Barzani has prepared the ground for the opening of the office of the Socialist Arab Baath Party in the Kurdistan Region and the necessary protection has been considered for it.

This post, which was published in recent hours, has been widely reflected on a page with about 404,000 followers and has faced various reactions in the virtual space.

As of the moment of writing this news, there has been no official response from Masoud Barzani's office or Kurdistan regional institutions regarding the content of this claim.