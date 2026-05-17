Limiting the authority of the governor of Haskeh

According to Kurdpress, despite the fact that according to the laws of Syria, the governor is considered the highest executive and administrative authority of each province, local sources say that the governor of Haskeh has not been able to fully exercise his powers and duties since his appointment. An issue that has raised questions about the political and security obstacles facing his activity.

According to Havar news agency, the province of Haskeh in the north and east of Syria has witnessed discussions about limiting the role of the governor of this province in recent weeks. An issue that has attracted the attention of political and administrative circles following some appointments and executive decisions without the direct participation of the governor.

According to the Syrian local administration laws, the governor, as the highest executive authority of the province, is the representative of the central government and is responsible for the implementation of government policies, coordination between service and administrative institutions, and monitoring the performance of executive institutions.

In the framework of the January 29 agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian Interim Government, it was decided that the Governor of Haskeh should be appointed by the proposal of the Syrian Democratic Forces. In this regard, Nur al-Din Ahmed was appointed as the governor of Haskeh by the official decree of the interim government of Syria.

However, despite the official inauguration of the governor, local sources say that he has not yet been able to exercise his full authority like other Syrian governors; Especially in the field of appointing managers of regions, districts and departments affiliated to ministries.

According to reports, the governor of Haskeh was not present in some important decisions, including the appointment of the officials of Sarekani and Shadadi regions, the reopening of Telkocher crossing, and also some official activities in these regions. Also, a number of managers of executive institutions of the province have been appointed without direct coordination with the governorate.

Sources aware of the process of implementing the agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Damascus government have stated that this situation is related to political understandings and security and administrative considerations. According to these sources, the joint integration committees and institutions affiliated with the Syrian interim government make decisions outside the scope of the governor's authority in some cases.

Some sources have also emphasized that some of the restrictions are justified by referring to the field conditions and the security situation of the region, and this issue is used to ignore some suggestions of the governor or reduce his managerial role.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that some government departments in Hasakah are in direct contact with central ministries in Damascus, bypassing coordination mechanisms defined at the governorate level.

Meanwhile, in provinces such as Damascus, Aleppo, Hama and Idlib, governors usually play a central role in appointing local managers, coordinating with ministries and implementing service and development plans.

The continuation of this situation in Haskeh, according to observers, can affect the process of managing public services and coordination between local institutions and the central government, and create uncertainties about the future of the administrative structure of this province within the framework of the current agreements between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces.