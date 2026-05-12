Ali al-Zaidi's warning to Iraq's political currents and threat to resign

According to Kurdpress, Analytical Panjher news media quoted an Iraqi official source and wrote: Ali Falah Al-Zaidi, the Iraqi prime minister responsible for forming a new government, has expressed deep concern about the delay in the process of forming his cabinet.

Dispute over ministries

This source pointed out that the main reason for Al-Zaidi's concerns is the continuation of severe differences between political currents over the division of government ministries.

These conflicts have brought the process of appointing candidates to the ministries to a standstill and prevented the completion of the cabinet in the appointed time.

Threat to resign

This source emphasizes that Ali al-Zaidi sent a strong message to the political currents and threatened to withdraw from the mission of forming the government.

Al-Zaidi stipulated that if the currents do not reach a final agreement in a short period of time and the cabinet is not sent to the parliament for a vote of confidence, he will not be willing to continue this mission.