The heavy shadow of regional tensions and internal disputes on the "Zaidi" cabinet

Kordpress

Baghdad is on the threshold of one of its most sensitive political tests. While according to the initial plans, tomorrow, Tuesday, 12/5/2026, was set as the date for introducing the new cabinet ministers to the parliament, field reports report a multi-layer deadlock. The political factions that had previously agreed to form a government are now in conflict on two internal fronts and one international front.

At the domestic level, the first obstacle has been created by the "Alliance of Determination" led by Mushani Samarai. By rejecting the quota of the "Sunni Political Council", this coalition insists on taking over the post of Deputy Prime Minister and two ministries; A request that has so far been opposed by other political partners. At the same time, in the Shiite camp, a breathtaking competition is going on between Nouri Maliki and Mohammad Shia Sudani over the government ministries, especially "Oil" and "Country". These two ministries, which are the economic and security pulse of Iraq, have become the focal point of disputes and prevented the finalization of the list of ministers.

The complexity of the case of Ali Zaidi's cabinet is not limited only to the geography of Iraq. "Sharq Al-Awsat" newspaper revealed in an analytical report that the escalation of differences between Iran and the United States of America has directly affected the process of political bargaining in Baghdad. According to this report, the conflict of interests of these two influential actors over the security and economic arrangement of the new government has prevented political groups affiliated or inclined to these two fronts from reaching a common point to overcome the current crisis.

In addition to political obstacles, the Iraqi parliament also faces a logistical time constraint. The management layers of the parliament are trying to clarify the task of the cabinet before the start of the Hajj journey of the representatives, which is scheduled for Wednesday. However, no official invitation has been issued for Tuesday's meeting.

Now Ali Zaidi is in a difficult situation; He must find a way to pass between the maximum demands of the Zazm coalition, the power competition between Maliki and Sudanese, and finally, the balance between the pressures of Washington and Tehran. If an agreement is not reached by the end of tonight, the mission of forming the government may be postponed until after the Hajj days, which can bring the power vacuum in Baghdad into a dangerous phase.